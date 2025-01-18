Report & Highlights: Osei-inspired comeback sees Palace top of U18 PL South

Skip navigation

      Crystal Palace Under-18s came back from being a goal down at Leicester City to win 2-1 thanks to a brace from substitute Jerome Osei. The win takes the side joint-top of the U18 Premier League South.

      Summary

      • One single change to the side, with Benamar coming in for Cowin

      • 15: Neither side gets a clear chance in the opening quarter of an hour

      • 20 - GOAL: Page fires Leicester in front with a stunning strike

      • 23: Omobolaji’s effort is closed down by Hill

      • HT: Leicester 1-0 Palace

      • 59: Daniels fires over the bar for Leicester

      • 72 - GOAL: Osei levels for Palace shortly after coming on

      • 80: Palace hit the post and it’s scrambled away

      • 82 - GOAL: Osei nets a second to put Palace ahead

      • 85: Hill makes an incredible save to deny Leicester

      • FT: Leicester 1-2 Palace

      U18 Match Highlights: Leicester City 1-2 Crystal Palace

      A week on from the resounding 5-0 win away at West Ham United, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on the road as they travelled to face Leicester City.

      There was a solitary change to the side, with Dean Benamar coming in for Freddie Cowin at left wing-back.

      The game was relatively tame in the opening quarter of an hour, with both sides cancelling each other out and unable to create a clear cut chance.

      A spark of brilliance from Leicester’s Louis Page saw the hosts take the lead 20 minutes in. The midfielder found space in the middle of the park and managed to rifle in a thunderous strike from about 20-yards out.

      That proved to be the only real attempt on goal in the half, with Marcus Hill smothering what could’ve been another attempt from former Palace man Laolu Omobolaji shortly after the opener.

      The second-half left a lot to be desired, though it started in a similar vein to the first with neither side fashioning an opportunity of note. Winger Will Daniels fired an effort high and wide for Leicester on the hour-mark.

      With 20 minutes left on the clock, Jerome Osei was brought on and he made an instant impact within two minutes of coming on. The forward reacted quickest to captain Seb Williams’ deflected strike on goal to convert unchallenged from close range.

      Momentum swung in Palace’s favour after scoring, as the side finally started to enjoy more of the ball and pushed to get their noses in front. Another substitute, Tyler Whyte, managed to hit the woodwork following great build-up play from Joel Drakes-Thomas - a follow-up header from David Montjen was somehow tipped away by Jake Donohue in the Leicester goal.

      Just a minute after hitting the post, Palace claimed the lead. A hopeful ball in from substitute Euan Danaher was flicked on by Montjen and Osei was in space inside the six-yard box to control and finish on the turn.

      Leicester had one golden opportunity to level, however goalkeeper Hill made an incredible save one-on-one to deny Bismark Owusu.

      Palace held on to see out back-to-back away wins on the road in 2025. The three points puts them level with Aston Villa at the pinnacle of the U18 Premier League South, though the Villains have three games in hand.

      Leicester: Donohue, Diallo, Khela, Page (de Lisle, HT),Gray, Adedeji, Hutchinson (Owusu, 80), Dyke, J. King, Omobolaji, Daniels (Anugo, 65).

      Subs not used: Aideed, Marson (GK).

      Palace: Hill (GK), Judd, Benamar, Adams-Collman (Montjen, 70), Somade, G. King, Drakes-Thomas, Okoli (Danaher, 65), Casey (Osei, 70), Williams, Henry (Whyte, 65).

      Sub not used: Mason (GK)

