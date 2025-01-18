Report & Highlights: Osei-inspired comeback sees Palace top of U18 PL South

A week on from the resounding 5-0 win away at West Ham United, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on the road as they travelled to face Leicester City.

There was a solitary change to the side, with Dean Benamar coming in for Freddie Cowin at left wing-back.

The game was relatively tame in the opening quarter of an hour, with both sides cancelling each other out and unable to create a clear cut chance.

A spark of brilliance from Leicester’s Louis Page saw the hosts take the lead 20 minutes in. The midfielder found space in the middle of the park and managed to rifle in a thunderous strike from about 20-yards out.

That proved to be the only real attempt on goal in the half, with Marcus Hill smothering what could’ve been another attempt from former Palace man Laolu Omobolaji shortly after the opener.

The second-half left a lot to be desired, though it started in a similar vein to the first with neither side fashioning an opportunity of note. Winger Will Daniels fired an effort high and wide for Leicester on the hour-mark.