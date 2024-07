The Eagles got more valuable minutes under their belts as Oliver Glasner ramps up training ahead of the return of the Premier League season, which will kick off competitively away to Brentford on Sunday, 18th August.

It meant a first outing for Palace's brand new 'Eagle Yellow' shirt, which you can see being sported by Daichi Kamada, Rob Holding, Jordan Ayew and co. in the gallery below.