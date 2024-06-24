The Eagles finished the last campaign in the Premier League top-half for just the second time in the club’s history, and will look to hit the ground running in the coming campaign.

Glasner’s side will travel to the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, 27th July, to face a Crawley side who gained promotion to League One last season via the play-offs at Wembley.

The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+, with ticketing details below.

Palace will then head to the United States to take on Wolves and West Ham in Annapolis and Tampa respectively – you can find out more information HERE.

Match details

Crawley v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 27th July

12:30 BST

Broadfield Stadium

Tickets

Season Ticket holders will have a priority window to purchase tickets from 10:00 on Wednesday, 3rd July (online only), and 14:00 via all methods. Tickets are limited to one per person.

From 10:00 on Thursday, 4th July, all supporters with a Client Reference Number can purchase tickets online, and via all methods from 14:00.

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adults: £13

Concession: £10

17-20: £8

14-16: £7

U14: FREE(must be accompanied with 18+)

Important Ticket Information

We have been allocated a small number of seated tickets alongside a standing terrace. Initially, seated tickets will be held for supporters with disabilities and supporters who struggle to stand for the full game. To purchase tickets in seated area please call the box office on 0333 360 1861. Tickets in this section can be purchased from 10:00 on each day.

All tickets are paper tickets and will be send out via royal mail or available for collection at the Selhurst Park box office.

Please note there are no collection facilities at Crawley and all tickets must be collected from Selhurst Park box office. If your ticket(s) is not collected before 12:00 on the 27th July your ticket will be cancelled and you will be issued a full refund, unless you have contacted us and advised us of alternative collection arrangements.

Supporters who require wheelchair tickets please call Crawley directly on 01293 410000.