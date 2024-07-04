Oliver Glasner’s team will take on the Addicks, who finished 16th in League One last season, on Friday, 19th July, kicking off at 12:00 BST.

The game will be played behind-closed-doors, but will streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ for supporters to enjoy.

Palace and Charlton last faced one another competitively in September 2015, when Dwight Gayle scored a Selhurst Park hat-trick as the Eagles stormed to a 4-1 League Cup victory.

This pre-season, Palace will also play against Crawley on Saturday, 27th July, 12:30 BST, before heading to the United States to take on Wolves and West Ham in Annapolis and Tampa respectively.

The Eagles will conclude their 2024/25 preparations at home to FC Nantes on Sunday, 11th August (15:00), with tickets for that game now on sale.

Match Details

