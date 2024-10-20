Whilst Palace are without a win in the Premier League this season ahead of Monday night’s match away at Nottingham Forest (20:00 BST kick-off), they have produced promising performances in spells of the season – even if that is yet to translate into three points.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner explained: “We trust in every single player who is here – it's why they are in the squad.

“We believe in everyone. It’s his talent and it's his character and so I think maybe when we talk about luck, or I was asked about luck or not – so Ebs could have five goals [this season] and everything started with the disallowed goal at Brentford, and then he had so many chances and he was unlucky – and again this makes something, but he could have easily five goals but he doesn't have.

“But he’s the same player. I think he gets more chances than he got at the end of the season, but at the moment he's not that efficient. I see him and he's trying to get back and working so hard after every session. He wants to have finishes and doing this and doing this so I said: ‘Now, come on, stay calm, trust, you have a great finish.’

“He will score, it's just now he needs… I was asked very often about JP last season: ‘what have you done with JP that he scores?’ And I said: ‘nothing, he has just the confidence now.’ At this time we have the opposite way; they don't have this confidence because they missed some chances and also situations where we could win the game.

“They are human, young men, so we will help them to get into the best shape again and this is the situation we have at the moment.”