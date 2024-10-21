Report: Palace suffer defeat at Forest

Summary:

Two changes for Palace after international break: Hughes and Kamada start.

5 : Eze bends narrowly wide of the top-left corner.

: Eze bends narrowly wide of the top-left corner. 15: Henderson denies Anderson after weaving run, and Wood twice goes close.

Henderson denies Anderson after weaving run, and Wood twice goes close. 20: Nketiah’s swerving effort from distance hits the outside of the post for Palace.

Nketiah’s swerving effort from distance hits the outside of the post for Palace. 22: Forest come close as Yates’ header bounces back off the woodwork.

Forest come close as Yates’ header bounces back off the woodwork. 44: Eagles finish the half strongly.

Eagles finish the half strongly. 45+2: Wood diverts ball goalwards from close range, but fails to make clean contact.

Wood diverts ball goalwards from close range, but fails to make clean contact. HT: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Palace

53: Eze’s half-volley is kept out by Sels.

Eze’s half-volley is kept out by Sels. 54: Nketiah’s solo run sets up Hughes, whose shot is blocked.

Nketiah’s solo run sets up Hughes, whose shot is blocked. 60: Sels palms Eze’s brilliant 30-yard effort onto the bar.

Sels palms Eze’s brilliant 30-yard effort onto the bar. 65 – GOAL: Wood’s low half-volley finds the bottom corner.

Wood’s low half-volley finds the bottom corner. 70: Henderson stands tall to kick away Anderson’s low effort.

Henderson stands tall to kick away Anderson’s low effort. 81: Sels turns Schlupp’s curler around the post as Palace push late on.

Sels turns Schlupp’s curler around the post as Palace push late on. 88: 18-year-old Agbinone makes senior competitive debut in closing stages.

18-year-old Agbinone makes senior competitive debut in closing stages. FT: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Palace

The Eagles started brightly at the City Ground, and came close to taking the lead with little over five minutes on the clock.

Eddie Nketiah won the ball high and fed Ebere Eze, who drove towards the backpedalling Forest defenders. Opening up his body, Eze curled an effort from 25 yards narrowly wide of the top-left corner, clipping the stanchion behind the goal.

Momentum shifted rapidly between the two sides. Forest’s Elliot Anderson somehow weaved between four Palace players before, off-balance, shovelling an effort towards goal; Dean Henderson, on his return to the City Ground, did well to turn it behind.

From the resulting corner, Chris Wood pounced on a flick-on and saw his header kept out by a combination of Henderson and Jefferson Lerma on the line. The ball came back in and Wood, diving to meet the cross, headed wide from a good position.

It was proving an end-to-end contest – both sides enjoying some seven shots each inside the opening 25 minutes – and neither could have come much closer to scoring on the 20-minute mark.

Palace went first: Nketiah picked up a loose ball in the centre circle, drove forwards and hit a superb effort from long distance. Agonisingly, as the effort swerved away from goal, it clipped the outside of the post before sailing behind.