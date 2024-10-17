A jury of international judges, as well as a statistics-based "Golden Boy Index” – an algorithm which factors in playing time, performance, club, national team appearances, and European competitions to generate rankings – were used to select the finalists.
The 25 nominees were announced at an event on Thursday evening at the Casina Posta in Roma; the winner will be revealed at a gala event in Turin on Monday, 16th December.
Previous Golden Boy award winners include the like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney.
2024 Golden Boy award finalists
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
- Joao Neves (PSG)
- Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)
- Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)
- Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)
- Savio (Manchester City)
- Rico Lewis (Manchester City)
- Aleksander Pavlovic (Bayern Munich)
- Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)
- Jorrel Hato (Ajax)
- Lenan Yoro (Manchester United)
- Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)
- Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)
- Christian Mosquera (Valencia)
- Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)
- Arda Guler (Real Madrid)
- Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)
- Desirè Doué (PSG)
- Oscar Gloukh (Salzburg)
- Samu Omorodion (Porto)
- Wild card: Wilson Odbert (Tottenham), Endrick (Real Madrid), Samuel Mbangula (Juventus), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Eliess Ben Seghir (Monaco).