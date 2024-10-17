Awarded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, and won by Jude Bellingham last year, the prize is given to the best player aged 21 or under from one of the top-tier European leagues during a single calendar year.

Joining Crystal Palace at the end of the January transfer window, 20-year-old Wharton made a seamless adaptation to life in the Premier League.

The midfielder impressed to the extent that he earned a maiden call-up to the England squad for the UEFA European Championship finals in Germany, as well as his senior international debut against Bosnia & Herzegovina in June.