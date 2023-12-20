If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

LOVE FOOTBALL, PROTECT THE GAME

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.

Please respect our staff at all times; abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

REPORTING ABUSE AT SELHURST PARK

Crystal Palace are committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe.

We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

Before you travel

Season Ticket holders should ensure they have downloaded their new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email they have been sent.

Season Ticket holders should also ensure that their pass is not showing as ‘expired’. To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Please watch the video below for clear instructions: