If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Love Football, Protect the Game

Crystal Palace want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe.

Supporters are reminded we will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669). Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, however, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for Selhurst Park, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

All ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.