Match Preview

Palace’s good run of form came to an abrupt end in the past two games. Having previously gone 10 games unbeaten across all competitions, defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers have dented their push for second place in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

Despite the recent results in the league, Darren Powell’s side have to turn their attention to the clash against Valencia in the PL International Cup - a competition which they have been excelling in.

Their campaign began in Group C and they recorded a victory over Hertha Berlin and a remarkable 7-3 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain back in August to top the group.

A last-gasp winner from captain Jack Wells-Morrison against Sporting Braga saw the Eagles progress from the group and they then overcame Liverpool in the quarter-finals to set up the clash with Valencia.

Los Che have enjoyed a similar run of form in the tournament so far, beating Wolves, Blackburn and Leicester City in Group A of the tournament. They faced Brighton & Hove Albion in the quarter-finals and managed to sink the Seagulls with a winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

PSV Eindhoven await the winners of this clash in the final of the competition. The Dutch side beat Fulham 1-2 at Motspur Park in April.