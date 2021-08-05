Did you know?
Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has been involved in nine goals in 18 appearances against Watford - scoring three and assisting six, including Kevin Phillips’ penalty in the 2013 play-off final.
Patrick Vieira has a 100% record as a player against Watford, winning three of his three games against them - including a 2-4 victory at Vicarage Road in 2002, where he captained his Arsenal side.
Match details
-
Saturday, 7th August
-
15:00 BST
-
Selhurst Park
-
Palace TV+
How to follow
On Palace TV+
Crystal Palace v Watford will be shown live on Palace TV+. You can find out more by clicking here.
Please note that this friendly will not be available to users within the United Kingdom or Montenegro. This is due to the match falling on the same day the 21/22 Championship season starts, meaning there is a UK-wide broadcasting blackout set by UEFA.
Can supporters attend?
Yes! We’re delighted to welcome fans back to Selhurst Park ahead of the 2021/22 season. Tickets are available to purchase for home supporters - more information can be found by clicking here.
