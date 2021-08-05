Preview

Vieira will be looking to continue to build on the solid pre-season that has seen him record three wins in four games.

The Eagles notched their third pre-season victory last weekend with a win at Portman Road against Ipswich and will look to take the winning momentum into the clash with Watford.

The match will allow the likes of summer signing Marc Guéhi and loanee Conor Gallagher to potentially embed themselves further into the team alongside the returning Christian Benteke.

Watford have had a hit and miss pre-season under manager Xisco Muñoz. The Spaniard saw his team win their opening fixture against Colchester and fall to a defeat against Premier League new boys Brentford a week later. They have since recorded a draw against Stevenage and West Bromwich Albion.