Report: Point apiece as young Eagles draw with Arsenal

Arsenal started the second-half with a greater intensity, as they looked to force an equaliser, however it was Palace who almost doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when Charlie Walker-Smith headed over from a corner.
Palace were made to rue this missed opportunity as Arsenal found an equaliser six minutes later. The young Gunners worked the ball across the edge of the box toward Bailey-Joseph, who fired his effort into the bottom left-hand corner in the 59th minute.
Williams went close to scoring a second in the 67th minute. After Benamar’s free kick into the box had been headed back toward the penalty spot, the Palace goal scorer was on hand to volley goalward, though his attempt was blocked by an Arsenal shirt.
The home side went straight up the other end with Bailey-Joseph finding some space in the Palace penalty area, but his ball across the face of goal was cut out by defender Sean Somade.
Palace earned a corner after a lung-busting run from Walker-Smith down the left-hand side. After Arsenal dealt with the initial corner, the young Eagles had a chance to retake the lead from a second corner, but George King’s header was straight into the gloves of Porter.
Arsenal had a chance of their own to take the lead in the 80th minute, but Ife Ibrahim dragged wide from the edge of the box after Bailey-Joseph had picked out his teammate with a cutback.
The south Londoners had an opportunity to claim all three points late on, with a free-kick causing problems for the Arsenal defence. It eventually broke to Adams-Collman, who saw his effort blocked by a scrambling Arsenal shirt.
While both sides looked to push forward in stoppage time, neither was able to fashion a clear-cut opening. The two teams forced to settle for a point apiece.
The result means Palace slip to 11th in the U18 Premier League South, level on points with Chelsea and Leicester, while being one behind Arsenal.
Arsenal: Porter (GK), Salmon (Onyekachukwu, 73), Ismail, Clarke, Sweet, Ibrahim, Zecevic-John (Oyetunde, 61), Julienne, D. Casey, Copley, Bailey-Joseph.
Subs not used: Ranson (GK), Hashi, Akolbire
Palace: Mason (GK), King, Benamar, Danaher, Somade, Walker-Smith, Whyte, Williams, B. Casey (Osei, 78), Adams-Collman, Montjen.
Subs not used: Hill (GK), Okoli, Lameiras, Muwana.