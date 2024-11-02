Report: Point apiece as young Eagles draw with Arsenal

Following a 1-1 home draw with Leicester City last weekend, Crystal Palace U18s were on the road this time for their first of two matches against Arsenal in the space of three weeks.

Head coach Rob Quinn made just one change from the draw with Leicester, with Kai-Reece Adams-Collman replacing Matteo Dashi in midfield.

Palace started on the front foot and won a corner inside the first minute, before Dean Benamar fired a cross straight into the gloves of Jack Porter - an early warning sign of the threat the Palace left-back would pose in the first-half.

However, it was Arsenal who had the first two clear-cut chances of the match, Brando Bailey-Joseph twice being denied by two impressive Jack Mason saves within a matter of minutes of each other.

The young Eagles’ first real sight of goal arrived in the 21st minute. After some brilliant work in the middle of the park by Adams-Collman, the Palace No. 8 played the ball into the feet of Sebastian Williams who found Tyler Whyte, who in turn drove into the Arsenal box and fired narrowly wide.

Louis Zecevic-John found himself one-on-one with Mason after a long ball over the top of the Palace defence in the 28th minute, but the Arsenal forward dragged his shot wide.

From this point forward, Palace dominated proceedings up until the break, with Benamar particularly impressive down the left-hand side for the visitors. His cross into the box was headed over by David Montjen in the 37th minute, while Williams also missed a headed opportunity three minutes later following a wicked Whyte delivery into the penalty area.

However, moments later Palace made their dominance pay as Williams gave his side the lead. Picked out by Benamar with a cross into the box, the Palace skipper made no mistake this time to head the side in front four minutes from the interval.