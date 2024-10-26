Report: Spoils shared as Palace draw with Leicester

Following on from the international break, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action as they welcomed Leicester City to Copers Cope

Head coach Rob Quinn made five changes to the side which faced Liverpool in the U18 Premier League Cup, with Jack Mason, Dean Benamar, Euan Danaher, Tyler Whyte and David Montjen all came in for Marcus Hill, Freddie Cowin, Joshua Muwana, Zack Henry and Jesse Derry.

Montjen, on his debut at U18s level, nearly got his name on the scoresheet 12 minutes in. A long ball over the top from Mason found Benjamin Casey, and the striker squared it for Montjen who fired narrowly over.

The young Eagles were made to pay by not converting that opportunity, as former Academy scholar Laolu Omobolaji netted the opener for Leicester from inside the six-yard box.

Palace almost responded within five minutes of going behind, as a whipped ball in from George King found a diving Benjamin Casey, though his header was wide of the mark.

Mason was called into action to prevent Leicester doubling their lead near the half-hour mark. An acrobatic effort following a throw-in from Kirsten Otchere was dealt with by the Palace shot-stopper.