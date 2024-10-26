Report: Spoils shared as Palace draw with Leicester

Summary
Quinn makes five changes to the side, handing a debut to Montjen
12: Montjen almost finds the opener early on
14: Omobolaji scores for Leicester
18: Casey’s diving header goes wide of the mark
26: Mason saves Otchere’s acrobatic effort
34 - GOAL: Benamar levels for Palace with a well-taken strike
40: Walker-Smith’s header is just tipped over
45+1: Mason makes a good stop to deny Hutchinson
HT: Palace 1-1 Leicester
57: Leicester are down to 10 men as Gray is shown a straight red
58: Williams’ free-kick following the red is just turned behind
73: Casey nets for Palace, but it’s ruled out for offside
81: He then heads narrowly heads over the bar
90: Palace have it in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out for a foul on the ‘keeper
FT: Palace 1-1 Leicester