      Report: Gunners silenced as Palace end PL Cup run with win

      Match reports
      Arsenal U18
      0
      2
      Crystal Palace U18
      Derry 6'
      Henry 75'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s emerged victorious over Arsenal at the Sobha Realty Training Centre in North London. Jesse Derry’s 10th goal of the campaign along with Zack Henry’s first was enough to end the group stage with a win.

      Summary

      • Quinn makes four changes to side which faced WBA

      • 6 - GOAL: Derry puts Palace ahead with an excellent free-kick

      • 17: Palace have a succession of corners that cause multiple problems

      • 26: Arsenal hit the post

      • HT: Arsenal 0-1 Palace

      • 45: Okoli comes on at half-time for his first U18s appearance

      • 75 - GOAL: Henry doubles the lead for Palace

      • FT: Arsenal 0-2 Palace

      Two weeks on from the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action as they travelled to north London to take on Arsenal in their final U18 Premier League Cup group game.

      There were four changes to the side which faced the Baggies, with Marcus Hill, Joshua Muwana, Euan Danaher and David Montjen in for Jack Mason, Charlie Walker-Smith, Seb Williams and Benji Casey.

      A chance at qualification from the group was on the cards, so long as Palace won by two goals or more and Liverpool failed to beat Birmingham City in the other game in the group.

      Palace got off to the perfect start, with Jesse Derry scoring a sensational free-kick six minutes in. Wide on the right hand side, it looked as though the winger was set to deliver a cross into the box, though he caught everyone by surprise.

      He struck a fierce effort on his right boot which left Khari Ranson in the Arsenal goal with no hope of stopping it.

      The young Eagles caused further havoc from set pieces - with Dean Benamar’s curling strike almost going in under the bar and captain George King almost setting up Joshua Muwana inside the six-yard box.

      Arsenal almost levelled proceedings halfway through the first-half, however Louis Zecevic-John struck the post after being played in behind.

      Palace saw out the remainder of the first-half and carried on their momentum into the second, weathering Storm Bert and any Arsenal attacks.

      With just over 15 minutes remaining, second-half substitute Zack Henry notched his first goal of the campaign - giving Palace some breathing space and the vital second goal they needed to move to the top of the group.

      The south Londoners saw off their northern counterparts in the time that remained, but it was Liverpool who qualified as group winners - winning 3-1 away at Birmingham City to go ahead of both Palace and Arsenal on goals scored.

      Arsenal: Ranson (GK), Salmon, Ismail (Chapman, HT), Onyekachukwu, Sweet, Ibrahim, O’Neill (Oyetunde, 66), Copley,  Zecevic-John (Murisa, 76), D. Casey, Bailey-Joseph.

      Subs not used: Talbot (GK), Marciniak.

      Palace: Hill (GK), King, Benamar, Adams-Collman, Somade, Muwana (Okoli, 64), Whyte, Danaher, Montjen (B. Casey, HT), Derry (Lameiras, 88), Osei (Henry, 60).

      Subs not used: Mason (GK)

