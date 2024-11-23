Report: Gunners silenced as Palace end PL Cup run with win

Two weeks on from the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action as they travelled to north London to take on Arsenal in their final U18 Premier League Cup group game.

There were four changes to the side which faced the Baggies, with Marcus Hill, Joshua Muwana, Euan Danaher and David Montjen in for Jack Mason, Charlie Walker-Smith, Seb Williams and Benji Casey.

A chance at qualification from the group was on the cards, so long as Palace won by two goals or more and Liverpool failed to beat Birmingham City in the other game in the group.

Palace got off to the perfect start, with Jesse Derry scoring a sensational free-kick six minutes in. Wide on the right hand side, it looked as though the winger was set to deliver a cross into the box, though he caught everyone by surprise.

He struck a fierce effort on his right boot which left Khari Ranson in the Arsenal goal with no hope of stopping it.