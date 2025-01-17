Report: Palace knocked out of Premier League International Cup

A week on from the 2-0 win away at Leicester City, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed international opposition to Sutton in the form of RB Leipzig.

There were four changes to the side which faced the Foxes, with Joe Sheridan, Rio Cardines, Hindolo Mustapha and Jesse Derry coming in for Rob Holding, Cormac Austin, Franco Umeh and Joe Gibbard.

Palace got off to a flying start and nearly took the lead inside two minutes as Derry, Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Jack Wells-Morrison all saw efforts denied by the Leipzig defence and ‘keeper.

It was Leipzig who took the lead with just four minutes on the clock, Faik Sakar scored a first-time strike following good work in the build-up from Nuha Jutta.

Leipzig were in the ascendency and nearly doubled their lead within five minutes. Jutta’s header was cleared off the line by captain Seán Grehan, while a Laurin Schoßler effort from distance went over the bar.

Palace levelled a quarter of an hour in with Derry netting his first ever goal at Under-21s level. Ola-Adebomi pounced on a loose pass inside the final third and managed to square it to Derry to sweep in on the edge of the box.