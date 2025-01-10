Report: Eagles see off Foxes in comfortable victory

Following swiftly on from the narrow defeat 1-0 to high-flying Fulham on Monday evening, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action as they travelled to face Leicester City.

There were seven changes to the side which faced Fulham, with only Louie Moulden, Luke Browne, Seán Grehan and Jack Wells-Morrison keeping their places in the side.

Palace nearly took the lead in the opening 20 seconds of the game, though the Leicester defence managed to scramble it out for a corner.

A quarter of an hour in, the Eagles managed to take the lead with the first chance of the game. Ademola Ola-Adebomi was played through by Malcolm Ebiowei, and the striker took a touch to disorient his marker and finish with ease on his left foot.

Within minutes of taking the lead, the Eagles were quickly searching for another. Cormac Austin fired wide, while Ola-Adebomi’s effort was saved by Steve Bausor in the Leicester goal.

Chances were few and far between as the first-half went on in the sub-zero conditions at the King Power Performance Centre. Leicester’s best attempts came from two free-kicks, though they were easily dealt with by the Palace defence.

The second-half left a lot to be desired from both sides, and when the two sides emerged after the interval Palace were on the front foot.