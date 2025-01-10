Report: Eagles see off Foxes in comfortable victory

Summary
Seven changes to the side which faced Fulham on Monday
1: Palace start brightly and force a corner in the opening 20 seconds
15 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi puts Palace ahead with a well-taken finish
17: Palace come close to doubling the lead, Austin’s shot fires wide
19: Ola-Adebomi has a chance to double the lead moments later that’s saved
40: Leicester have two free-kicks that are easily dealt with
HT: Leicester 0-1 Palace
49: Grante threatens the Leicester defence early on in the second-half
70: Derry nets a second, but it’s ruled out for offside
80: Cardines’ attempt at a narrow angle is turned behind
82 - GOAL: Mustapha doubles the lead late on with a good finish
90+2: Rodney almost adds a third with an outside of the boot effort
FT: Leicester 0-2 Palace