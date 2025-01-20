Report: Palace pipped by Wolves in tight contest

Summary
-
Five changes to the side which faced RB Leipzig three days prior
-
10: Wolves enjoy more of the ball and threaten from set pieces early on
-
19: Ola-Adebomi sees a shot blocked by the Wolves defence
-
24: Umeh’s surging run sees Mustapha, Wells-Morrison and Kporha all have efforts
-
32: Barnett’s effort is saved and held by Moulden
-
45: Plange meets Kporha’s cross on the volley, but it’s saved
-
HT: Palace 0-0 Wolves
-
50: Barnett fires over the bar for the visitors
-
51: Kporha sees a shot deflected out
-
52: Wells-Morrison’s corner is cleared off the line in a goalmouth scramble
-
70 - GOAL: Wolves take the lead through Angel
-
80: Ola-Adebomi comes close to levelling for Palace
-
82: Ebiowei’s curling effort is stopped
-
90+6: Late corners from Palace can't quite find the equaliser
-
FT: Palace 0-1 Wolves