      Report: Palace pipped by Wolves in tight contest

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      0
      1
      Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
      Ángel 70'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s were narrowly edged out by Wolverhampton Wanderers on a cold Monday night at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Summary

      • Five changes to the side which faced RB Leipzig three days prior

      • 10: Wolves enjoy more of the ball and threaten from set pieces early on

      • 19: Ola-Adebomi sees a shot blocked by the Wolves defence

      • 24: Umeh’s surging run sees Mustapha, Wells-Morrison and Kporha all have efforts

      • 32: Barnett’s effort is saved and held by Moulden

      • 45: Plange meets Kporha’s cross on the volley, but it’s saved

      • HT: Palace 0-0 Wolves

      • 50: Barnett fires over the bar for the visitors

      • 51: Kporha sees a shot deflected out

      • 52: Wells-Morrison’s corner is cleared off the line in a goalmouth scramble

      • 70 - GOAL: Wolves take the lead through Angel

      • 80: Ola-Adebomi comes close to levelling for Palace

      • 82: Ebiowei’s curling effort is stopped

      • 90+6: Late corners from Palace can't quite find the equaliser

      • FT: Palace 0-1 Wolves

      Just three days on from the narrow defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Premier League International Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to league action as they welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

      Due to the quick turnaround, there were five changes to the side. Caleb Kporha, Franco Umeh, Kaden Rodney, Luke Plange and Rob Holding all came into the side in place of Jake Grante, Joe Sheridan, Rio Cardines, Malcolm Ebiowei and Jesse Derry.

      The visitors enjoyed more of the ball and threatened from a number of corners early on, though none of them really threatened Louie Moulden in the Palace goal.

      The Eagles’ first chance of the game fell to Ademola Ola-Adebomi after a free-kick. It was kept alive by Jack Wells-Morrison as it fell to the No. 9, but his effort was blocked by the recovering Wolves defence.

      Umeh went on a surging run midway through the first-half, picking out Hindolo Mustapha who saw his shot blocked. Follow-ups from Wells-Morrison and Kporha pinballed around the box before it was eventually cleared.

      Wolves’ best chance of the half fell to Ty Barnett after an incisive breakaway just past the half-hour mark, but it was well saved by Moulden.

      Just before the interval, Luke Plange managed to meet a Kporha cross on the volley, though it was saved by Josh Gracey in the Wolves goal.

      After the break the two sides both had chances to break the deadlock early on. Palace had a flurry of corners, similar to how Wolves did in the first-half, though Gracey wasn’t particularly tested. Barnett meanwhile fired over the bar for the visitors after a good move.

      Kporha saw an effort blocked after Umeh and Plange combined well, before Wells-Morrison’s corner was somehow cleared away off the line following a goalmouth scramble.

      It was the visitors who managed to find the breakthrough in the 70th minute. Dani Ángel scored from close range after getting on the end of a fantastic ball from skipper Temple Ojinnaka.

      Palace pressed for an equaliser in the time that remained, but it was to no avail. Ola-Adebomi narrowly missed at the near-post, following great build-up play from Mustapha, while second-half substitute Malcolm Ebiowei saw a curling effort saved by Gracey.

      Defeat means Powell and his side slip to 10th in the Premier League 2 standings on goal difference. They are currently level on points with West Ham United and one behind Newcastle United.

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Kporha, Browne (Derry, 87), Holding, Grehan, Rodney (Austin, 75), Umeh (Ebiowei, 75), Wells-Morrison, Ola-Adebomi, Mustapha, Plange (Cardines, 75).

      Sub not used: Grante.

      Wolves: Gracey (GK), Lembikisa (Mabete, 62), Hubner, Meupiyou, Ojinnaka, Traoré (Ashworth, 33), Barnett, Cundle, Chiwome (Ángel, 68), Chirewa, Sutherland.

      Subs not used: Whittingham, Reynolds.

