Report: Palace pipped by Wolves in tight contest

Just three days on from the narrow defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Premier League International Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to league action as they welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Due to the quick turnaround, there were five changes to the side. Caleb Kporha, Franco Umeh, Kaden Rodney, Luke Plange and Rob Holding all came into the side in place of Jake Grante, Joe Sheridan, Rio Cardines, Malcolm Ebiowei and Jesse Derry.

The visitors enjoyed more of the ball and threatened from a number of corners early on, though none of them really threatened Louie Moulden in the Palace goal.

The Eagles’ first chance of the game fell to Ademola Ola-Adebomi after a free-kick. It was kept alive by Jack Wells-Morrison as it fell to the No. 9, but his effort was blocked by the recovering Wolves defence.