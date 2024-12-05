With the big day less than three weeks away, there’s no better time to grab yourself – or your loved ones – a Membership package bursting with goodies and benefits.

Our new Christmas Memberships grant supporters the same benefits as a Gold Membership or Junior Gold Membership – including access to buy home tickets, away match ticket ballots, digital match programmes and a Palace TV+ subscription – but will also see your welcome gift delivered in an exclusive festive bag, complete with a Palace Santa hat!

Members also have access to purchase tickets put up for re-sale by Season Ticket Holders, giving you a second chance to secure your tickets to the biggest home matches remaining this season. What’s more, Members enjoy a range of exclusive club shop discounts and additional retail perks.

But hurry: Christmas delivery deadlines are fast approaching, and limited stock is available – so join now to get your pack delivered in time to put it under the tree!