The Eagles – including new signings Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada – will be put through the motions in a session on Thursday, 8th August.

Fans will be able to enter Selhurst Park from 10:00 BST, with the Fanzone open half-an-hour beforehand from 09:30.

Bookings are initially open to all 24/25 Junior Season Ticket holders and Junior Members, who can book up to five tickets for free, enabling them to bring family or friends.

Those wishing to attend must book a ticket by clicking here. Only supporters logged into the account of a Junior Season Ticket holder or Junior Member will initially be able to book. Please note that supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.