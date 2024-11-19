Party Activities

This year’s Junior Christmas Party is set to include:

Christmas-themed fairground stalls

A Winter Wonderland disco

A visit from Father Christmas

The chance to show off your PlayStation 5 skills (on EA FC)!

Meet and greets with Pete and Alice the Eagles

A face painter

A festive walk at Selhurst Park (including incredible photo opportunities!)

Competitions and a raffle

And some very special guests!

Food and drink will be provided for Junior guests, with a bar also open where parents and guardians can purchase refreshments.

Access to this event is one of many benefits included in Junior Memberships, with our recent Junior Member Training Day also proving to be a huge hit. Junior Gold Members also receive a voucher to redeem a shirt of their choice, a fantastic welcome pack, digital programmes, ticket access and discounts across the club!

Last year, young Crystal Palace fans were given the Christmas present of a lifetime as they celebrated the holiday season with the likes of Ebere Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Matheus França, Aimee Everett – and more!

Check out the 2023 highlights below!