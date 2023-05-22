The Eagles have enjoyed a good run in the tournament. Their campaign in Group C began back in September on a cold Tuesday evening in Dulwich with a 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi got the only goal in a cagey affair, helping the south Londoner’s get off to the best possible start in their first ever game in the tournament.

What followed just a few weeks later was a remarkable 7-3 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain. After going behind early on a quickfire double from John-Kymani Gordon and goals from Victor Akinwale and David Omilabu saw the Eagles quickly overturn the deficit into a 4-1 lead.

With the backing of the crowd at Champion Hill, Gordon completed his hat-trick in the second-half and goals from Maliq Cadogan and Fionn Mooney completed the rout to see Palace top the group.