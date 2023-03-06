Versatility and luxury

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities throughout, including a cloakroom, an open kitchen and a private bar, The Boardroom can be set up to your specifications, with a variety of seating arrangements and a high-calibre drinking and dining options available.

An environment of exclusivity

Host your celebration or business function in a space which entertains Crystal Palace’s Chairman, Executive Board and distinguished guests on Premier League matchdays.

Situated at the very heart of Selhurst Park, The Boardroom is furnished to the highest of specifications, offering an ambience which lends itself to events of tangible exclusivity and importance.

STEP INSIDE