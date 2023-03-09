These are the days you’ll remember forever – so why not choose a venue you’ll remember too? Say goodbye to the school year in style by lighting up Selhurst Park, a Premier League football stadium, with the ultimate party.
Whether you’re organising a traditional Prom, a themed event – or just looking for the chance to dress up and look your very best – Selhurst’s special Prom packages are ideal for the fun night out that you and your friends all deserve.
Every party vibe can be accommodated at Selhurst Park, whether you’re looking for the glamour of a grand ballroom event, or maybe something smaller and more personal to you.
Based on a minimum of 50 people
At Selhurst Park, we consider it a priority that you and everybody at your Prom can focus on the most important thing about it: loving it.
Our experienced Events team are here to take the stress out of your day.
Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.
Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.