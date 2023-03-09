For the party of the year

Whether you’re organising a traditional Prom, a themed event – or just looking for the chance to dress up and look your very best – Selhurst’s special Prom packages are ideal for the fun night out that you and your friends all deserve.

Every party vibe can be accommodated at Selhurst Park, whether you’re looking for the glamour of a grand ballroom event, or maybe something smaller and more personal to you.