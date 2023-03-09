Selhurst Park
020 8768 6013
Proms

These are the days you’ll remember forever – so why not choose a venue you’ll remember too? Say goodbye to the school year in style by lighting up Selhurst Park, a Premier League football stadium, with the ultimate party.

For the party of the year

Whether you’re organising a traditional Prom, a themed event – or just looking for the chance to dress up and look your very best – Selhurst’s special Prom packages are ideal for the fun night out that you and your friends all deserve.

Every party vibe can be accommodated at Selhurst Park, whether you’re looking for the glamour of a grand ballroom event, or maybe something smaller and more personal to you.

From £27.50pp + VAT

  • Flexible room hire
  • Snacks Menu
  • One soft drink voucher per guest
  • Convenient on-site parking for you and your guests
  • Personalised picture backdrops/slideshows

Based on a minimum of 50 people

SNACKS MENU
ENQUIRE NOW
We’re here to help

At Selhurst Park, we consider it a priority that you and everybody at your Prom can focus on the most important thing about it: loving it.

Our experienced Events team are here to take the stress out of your day.

SPEAK TO OUR TEAM

Flexible fine dining

Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.

Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.

SPEAK TO OUR TEAM

RECOMMENDED SPACES

Speroni's Restaurant

Speroni's Restaurant

Stanley Stephenson Lounge

Stanley Stephenson Lounge

The 2010 Club

The 2010 Club

