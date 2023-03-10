Modern look and feel

Boasting its own private kitchen and bar, dark oak flooring and décor, and an eye-catching copper bar, the Stanley Stephenson Lounge is a large, luxurious space that provides a stunning backdrop to any wedding, party or conference.

With its striking natural and elevated lighting, this Lounge is the perfect option for those looking to make an immediate impression on a large number of guests.

Spacious but customisable

One of Selhurst’s grandest spaces, this Lounge is suitable for a wide variety of events in both daytime and at night, with numerous options for seating and catering and access to a large, private bar.

Our in-house team will be on-hand to service any culinary requirements, offering luxurious dishes and special dietary options encompassing vegetarian, vegan, halal, gluten free, and more.

