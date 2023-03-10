Selhurst Park
020 8768 6013
image

Named in recognition of Crystal Palace Football Club’s elected President in 1981, the Stanley Stephenson Lounge is a spacious, well-lit and versatile venue which often proves a popular choice for larger events including wedding receptions, birthday parties, conferences and exhibitions.

Key Features

  • Striking wooden décor
  • Natural lighting
  • Large capacity
  • Spacious dancefloor
  • Private bar and kitchen

Capacities

  • Standing: 220 guests
  • Seated: 160 guests
  • Dinner and Dance: 150 guests
  • Theatre: 220 guests
  • Classroom: 200 guests
  • Cabaret: 110 guests
  • Boardroom: 40 guests
01 / 12

Modern look and feel

Boasting its own private kitchen and bar, dark oak flooring and décor, and an eye-catching copper bar, the Stanley Stephenson Lounge is a large, luxurious space that provides a stunning backdrop to any wedding, party or conference.

With its striking natural and elevated lighting, this Lounge is the perfect option for those looking to make an immediate impression on a large number of guests.

Spacious but customisable

One of Selhurst’s grandest spaces, this Lounge is suitable for a wide variety of events in both daytime and at night, with numerous options for seating and catering and access to a large, private bar.

Our in-house team will be on-hand to service any culinary requirements, offering luxurious dishes and special dietary options encompassing vegetarian, vegan, halal, gluten free, and more.

STEP INSIDE

Space dimensions

  • Length: 20.6m x Width: 9.5m
  • Height: 2.53m
  • Total: 190 sqm
Follow Palace on social
Download the official app