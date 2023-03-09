Versatile spaces

Speroni’s Restaurant and the Wright & Bright Bar are among Selhurst Park’s largest and most versatile spaces, and can be easily joined together – or with other venues inside the stadium – if additional space and facilities are required.

Both venues come equipped with exclusive bars, while a private kitchen serves Speroni’s with luxurious food suited to every taste and dietary requirement.

Celebrating south London legends

Former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julián Speroni was named the club's Player of the Season a record-breaking four times, playing 405 games over a remarkable 15-year period.

Ian Wright and Mark Bright, meanwhile were the strike partnership of Palace’s famous ‘Team of the 80s’; their goals powered the Eagles to their finest achievements in the modern era.

Signed shirts and iconic images celebrate the trio and root the event spaces in south London footballing heritage, while complimenting the versatility of the décor.

