Complete versatility

Take advantage of The 2010 Club's flexibility. With two rooms across two floors, which can be hired together or separately according to your preference, your event can be intimate, exclusive or large-scale.

Its central location also makes The 2010 Club the perfect antechamber to one of other other spaces, such as Speroni’s Restaurant.

A smart, chic interior

Cream leather booths and brickwork walls complement The 2010 Club’s sleek black marble effect flooring, making for an ideal social setting, whatever the occasion.

The flexibility of both spaces allows you to add those all-important personal touches, while maintaining the elegant feel of your own private Club space.

STEP INSIDE