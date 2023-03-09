Funeral wakes are an opportunity to celebrate your loved one’s life, and at Selhurst Park we have a range of rooms available to suit different types of funeral receptions. From small, intimate gatherings, to large family wakes with music and traditional food, our experienced Events team offers a flexible service.
Celebrate your loved one’s life in the surroundings of Selhurst Park. Our experienced and professional Events team are committed to ensuring your ceremony is carefully managed with compassion, dignity and reverence.
We will deliver the service that most suits your needs, whether that be for a larger funeral reception or a smaller, more intimate gathering.
Based on a minimum of 50 people
We recognise that challenging times call for a sensitive, flexible approach.
Work with our Events team to alleviate a small part of your burden by helping you to plan and deliver this important event.
Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.
Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.