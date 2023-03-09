Selhurst Park
020 8768 6013
image

Wakes

Funeral wakes are an opportunity to celebrate your loved one’s life, and at Selhurst Park we have a range of rooms available to suit different types of funeral receptions. From small, intimate gatherings, to large family wakes with music and traditional food, our experienced Events team offers a flexible service.

A sympathetic setting

Celebrate your loved one’s life in the surroundings of Selhurst Park. Our experienced and professional Events team are committed to ensuring your ceremony is carefully managed with compassion, dignity and reverence.

We will deliver the service that most suits your needs, whether that be for a larger funeral reception or a smaller, more intimate gathering.

image

From £24pp + VAT

  • Flexible room hire of one of our lounges
  • A selection of artisan sandwiches and cakes (option to upgrade to an Afternoon Tea)
  • Freshly brewed tea and coffee
  • Convenient on-site parking for you and your guests
  • Personalised picture backdrops/slideshows
  • Memorial Table setup for special memories

Based on a minimum of 50 people

AFTERNOON TEA MENU
We’re here to help

We recognise that challenging times call for a sensitive, flexible approach.

Work with our Events team to alleviate a small part of your burden by helping you to plan and deliver this important event.

Flexible fine dining

Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.

Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.

