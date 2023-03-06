A platform for greatness

Used on Premier League matchdays to host pre- and post-match press conferences, Selhurst Park’s Media Centre has hosted some of the greatest managerial luminaries in football, including the likes of José Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, and our very own Patrick Vieira.

As a result, the space is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities ideal for hosting lectures, conferences, meetings, and more, along with desk spaces and excellent communications infrastructure.

A special space for a special occasion

For a unique event from start to finish, look no further than this large and versatile venue.

Fully customisable to your requirements, the Media Centre can be adapted to offer a private kitchenette facility, a stage, a dining room or a dancefloor – and even boasts a small reception area where you can meet and greet your guests.

