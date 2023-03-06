A place where headlines are written and creativity flows, Selhurst Park’s Media Centre is a state-of-the-art facility with the capacity to host a wide range of corporate and social events, pre-equipped with top-class technological provisions shaped its regular use in the English Premier League.
Used on Premier League matchdays to host pre- and post-match press conferences, Selhurst Park’s Media Centre has hosted some of the greatest managerial luminaries in football, including the likes of José Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, and our very own Patrick Vieira.
As a result, the space is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities ideal for hosting lectures, conferences, meetings, and more, along with desk spaces and excellent communications infrastructure.
For a unique event from start to finish, look no further than this large and versatile venue.
Fully customisable to your requirements, the Media Centre can be adapted to offer a private kitchenette facility, a stage, a dining room or a dancefloor – and even boasts a small reception area where you can meet and greet your guests.