Kids and Teens

Give the gift of a magical experience to your youngster with a special celebration at Selhurst Park, which can host both parties suitable for football-mad kids, and celebrations for those all-important teenage birthday parties.
Venues don’t come more unforgettable for those milestones than a Premier League stadium.
Whether it’s a football-themed party with a stadium tour – in which you’ll see the dressing rooms, tunnels, dugouts and more – or the 18th birthday celebration they’ll never forget, Selhurst Park is the perfect place for their special day.
Minimum numbers apply.
It’s key to us that you and your kids can focus on the most important part of their celebration: enjoying it.
Our experienced Events team will help you with planning and delivering your celebration from start to finish – whether that’s selecting your room layout, decorating your space or so much more!
Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.
Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.