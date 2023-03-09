Selhurst Park
020 8768 6013
image

Kids and Teens

Give the gift of a magical experience to your youngster with a special celebration at Selhurst Park, which can host both parties suitable for football-mad kids, and celebrations for those all-important teenage birthday parties.

For the days they'll remember forever

Venues don’t come more unforgettable for those milestones than a Premier League stadium.

Whether it’s a football-themed party with a stadium tour – in which you’ll see the dressing rooms, tunnels, dugouts and more – or the 18th birthday celebration they’ll never forget, Selhurst Park is the perfect place for their special day.

image

From £30 + VAT pp

  • Flexible room hire
  • A wide range of delectable catering options
  • Convenient on-site parking for you and your guests
  • Personalised picture backdrops/slideshows

Minimum numbers apply.

SPEAK TO OUR TEAM
ENQUIRE NOW
01 / 08

We’re here to help

It’s key to us that you and your kids can focus on the most important part of their celebration: enjoying it.

Our experienced Events team will help you with planning and delivering your celebration from start to finish – whether that’s selecting your room layout, decorating your space or so much more!

SPEAK TO OUR TEAM

Flexible dining

Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.

Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.

CATERING OPTIONS

RECOMMENDED SPACES

The 2010 Club

The 2010 Club

Speroni's Restaurant

Speroni's Restaurant

Legend's Restaurant

Legend's Restaurant

Follow Palace on social
Download the official app