The Eagles will begin the 23/24 campaign with an away match against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, 12th August, before welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th August.

Ahead of domestic football’s return, let’s look back at some of Palace’s finest hours – with the latest a season of heightened emotion…

A strange summer

With COVID still dictating the football calendar at the highest level, the league season started later – allowing Palace time to gather reinforcements. Jack Butland and Nathaniel Clyne were brought in towards the middle of October, but the major piece of business was the acquisition of Ebere Eze from Queens Park Rangers.