“It's a massive occasion, it’s really exciting times, especially for a club like ours where a cup competition is a real chance to go far.” said Hughes when describing the situation at hand.

"I think you've seen in the last couple of years, we're really taking it seriously. A lot of clubs nowadays, do not want to lose, but they don't really prioritise it, but we're going to.

“It's a massive, massive achievement [to make the semi-finals], but you know, we're an ambitious group, an ambitious club, we want to go all the way. The semi-finals, for us, isn't enough.

“We want to win it. Getting to the semis isn't enough, getting to the final won't be enough, and I'll be disappointed if anything else happens. We've got to be 100% to get a result against them, and likewise they’ll be thinking the same.”