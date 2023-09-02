If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Before you travel

Season Ticket holders should ensure they have downloaded their new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email they have been sent.

Season Ticket holders should also ensure that their pass is not showing as ‘expired’. To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Please ensure you read our latest supporters' guide here.

Away fans can find a stadium guide here.

Travel Disruption

Due to engineering works affecting trains at Norwood Junction, there will be limited services available and reduced routes served. Some additional trains will run to Selhurst station.

Supporters are strongly advised to plan and check their journeys before travelling and to leave in plenty of time. Please be patient and cooperate with station officials.

ARRIVE EARLY

All ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium. Turnstiles open at 12:00 ahead of the 14:00 kick-off.

The Crystal Palace Box Office will be open from 10:00 on Sunday.

Away supporters can collect tickets from 12:00 onwards at entrance E4.

TICKETS

Tickets for this match are sold out. Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.

We want to ensure every seat in Selhurst Park is full, ready to get behind the team.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who cannot make Sunday's match, please allow someone to take your seat: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, Season Ticket holders can share their tickets by following the steps listed here. Please note: you can only share tickets with supporters listed as Friends & Family on your ticket account. Restrictions apply.