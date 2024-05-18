If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any confirmed train issues on matchday.

We would like to encourage supporters travelling by train to book their tickets through Train Hugger; for each booking, a tree will be planted, here in the UK. Click here to find out more.

All ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Before you travel

Ticket holders should ensure they have downloaded their pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email they have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Aston Villa), and does not show the details of a previous match. Please also ensure your pass is not showing as 'expired'.

To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Please watch the video below for clear instructions: