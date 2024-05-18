Please ensure you read our latest supporters' guide here.
Lap of appreciation
At full-time in Sunday's game, the players and management will head to the dressing room and undertake post-match media duties, before returning to the pitch to show their appreciation for your fantastic support throughout the 2023/24 season.
Supporters are urged to remain in their seats at full-time to enjoy a performance from football freestyler Jay Rosa (please see below) and then the lap of appreciation, which will include an end-of-season address from Oliver Glasner, Steve Parish and more, at the end of a memorable campaign.
Thank for, as always, for your fantastic support.
Taking the Knee
Please be reminded that players will be taking the knee before kick-off at all matches on Sunday 19th May (the final match round of the 2023/24 season), highlighting unity against all forms of racism and using their platform to promote change.
This is in line with the decision made by club captains before the start of the season, where specific match rounds were highlighted for players to take the knee.
Conduct
The Premier League and Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences - which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.
For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.
Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.
Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.
Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.
Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.
Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.
From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.