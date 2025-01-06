Skip navigation

      Report: Palace narrowly overcome by high-flying Fulham

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      0
      1
      Fulham U21
      Olyott 69'

      On a cold Monday evening at the VBS Community Stadium, Crystal Palace Under-21s were beaten by a single goal in the second-half against Premier League 2 table-toppers Fulham.

      Summary

      • Four changes to the side which faced Liverpool before Christmas, with Riad featuring

      • 6: Moulden saves and holds onto Osmand’s effort on the half-volley

      • 19: Nwoko fires narrowly wide from distance

      • 24: Fulham threaten from a flurry of corners

      • 26: Agbinone tries to curl in a strike from 20-yards out

      • 34: Works hits the post with an effort from distance

      • 45+1: Kporha curls one over in first-half stoppage time

      • HT: Palace 0-0 Fulham

      • 46: Kporha fires wide following a great restart

      • 50: Grehan’s effort is blocked following a corner

      • 57: Raymond goes close as Fulham scramble his effort away

      • 64: Kporha drags another effort narrowly wide

      • 69: Fulham take the lead through Olyott

      • 88: Browne slides in well to deny de Jesus

      • FT: Palace 0-1 Fulham

      Following the winter break in Academy football, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action for the first time in 2025 as they welcomed Fulham to Sutton.

      There were four changes to the side which drew 3-3 with Liverpool before the winter break, as Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha, Justin Devenny and Jack Wells-Morrison coming in for Rio Cardines, Rob Holding, Dylan Reid and Zach Marsh.

      Riad was continuing his recovery from a lengthy injury, while Wells-Morrison returned from his half-season loan spell with Wealdstone FC.

      Both sides were evenly matched in the opening 25 minutes of the game. Callum Osmand had Fulham’s best attempt - a half-volley that was easily held by birthday boy Louie Moulden.

      Jemiah Umolu had Palace’s best effort meanwhile, forcing a corner with a driven attempt across the face of goal.

      Fulham threatened from a flurry of corners half-way through the first-half, with their best effort on goal being a backheel which Kporha blocked.

      Asher Agbinone tried to pick out the target from 20-yards out shortly after the Fulham set-piece barrage, but his effort was held by Alex Borto in the Cottagers’ goal.

      It was the visitors who came closest to opening the scoring in the first-half, as Terrell Works hit the post with a fierce strike from distance with 10 minutes remaining.

      The two sides went in level at the break, with it all to play for in the second-half. Kporha, who had an effort go over the bar in first-half stoppage time, nearly put the Eagles ahead at the beginning of the second 45, though he fired wide after excellent build-up play.

      Palace had the momentum early on in the second-half. Captain Seán Grehan saw an effort blocked following a corner, while Jadan Raymond also caused problems for the Fulham defence with a shot at the far post that nearly crept in.

      Kporha went on a surging run just past the hour-mark, skipping past Fulham challenges as he made his way into the box, though his effort on his left foot was just wide of the post.

      Fulham struck back and took the lead through second-half substitute Tom Olyott. The winger found himself in the middle of the park and managed to curl in an effort from the edge of the box at the second time of asking.

      In the 20 minutes that remained the Eagles pushed for an equaliser, but could not get close to testing Borto. Efforts were blocked or snuffed out in earlier phases of play, Fulham also kept their wits about them as they ran down the clock.

      Four minutes of stoppage time came and went to no avail. The narrow defeat means Powell and his side sit in 12th place in the Premier League 2, level on points with Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Kporha, Riad (Rodney, 62), Browne, Grehan, Devenny, Raymond (Cardines, 65), Wells-Morrison, Umolu, Mustapha (Gibbard, 82), Agbinone.

      Subs not used: Grante, Eastwood (GK).

      Fulham: Borto (GK), Gofford, Esenga, Amissah, Nsasi, Nwoko (Olyott, 63), Loupalou-Bi, Donnell, Osmand (de Jesus, 76), Sekularac, Works (Park, 89).

      Subs not used: Underwood (GK), Wingate.

