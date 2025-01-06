Report: Palace narrowly overcome by high-flying Fulham

Following the winter break in Academy football, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action for the first time in 2025 as they welcomed Fulham to Sutton.

There were four changes to the side which drew 3-3 with Liverpool before the winter break, as Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha, Justin Devenny and Jack Wells-Morrison coming in for Rio Cardines, Rob Holding, Dylan Reid and Zach Marsh.

Riad was continuing his recovery from a lengthy injury, while Wells-Morrison returned from his half-season loan spell with Wealdstone FC.

Both sides were evenly matched in the opening 25 minutes of the game. Callum Osmand had Fulham’s best attempt - a half-volley that was easily held by birthday boy Louie Moulden.

Jemiah Umolu had Palace’s best effort meanwhile, forcing a corner with a driven attempt across the face of goal.

Fulham threatened from a flurry of corners half-way through the first-half, with their best effort on goal being a backheel which Kporha blocked.