Report: Palace narrowly overcome by high-flying Fulham

Summary
-
Four changes to the side which faced Liverpool before Christmas, with Riad featuring
-
6: Moulden saves and holds onto Osmand’s effort on the half-volley
-
19: Nwoko fires narrowly wide from distance
-
24: Fulham threaten from a flurry of corners
-
26: Agbinone tries to curl in a strike from 20-yards out
-
34: Works hits the post with an effort from distance
-
45+1: Kporha curls one over in first-half stoppage time
-
HT: Palace 0-0 Fulham
-
46: Kporha fires wide following a great restart
-
50: Grehan’s effort is blocked following a corner
-
57: Raymond goes close as Fulham scramble his effort away
-
64: Kporha drags another effort narrowly wide
-
69: Fulham take the lead through Olyott
-
88: Browne slides in well to deny de Jesus
-
FT: Palace 0-1 Fulham