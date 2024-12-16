Report: Palace fight back three times to earn point v Liverpool

Just under a week on from their 3-1 win over Anderlecht in the Premier League International Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed Liverpool to Copers Cope for their final game of 2024.

Head coach Darren Powell made four changes to the side which won against Anderlecht on Tuesday night, with Luke Browne, Jadan Raymond, Jemiah Umolu and Rob Holding returning in place of Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha, Mofe Jemide and Jesse Derry.

The two sides effectively cancelled each other out in the opening 10 minutes. Louie Moulden was called into action as he charged out to stifle Trent Kone-Doherty as the last man, while two of Palace’s attempts were blocked.

Kone-Doherty did put the visitors ahead a quarter of an hour in, capitalising on a Palace defensive mixup.