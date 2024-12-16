Skip navigation

      Report: Palace fight back three times to earn point v Liverpool

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      3
      Agbinone 27'
      Marsh 33'
      Umolu 75'
      3
      Liverpool U21
      Kone-Doherty 14'
      Morrison 30'
      Pilling 40'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s rounded off the year with a chaotic 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Copers Cope. Asher Agbinone, Zach Marsh and Jemiah Umolu netted for the Eagles, with all three goals being equalisers.

      Summary

      • Four changes to side which won v Anderlecht

      • 8: Moulden charges out to deny Kone-Doherty

      • 14: Liverpool take the lead through Kone-Doherty

      • 23: Liverpool’s captain Hill has an effort on the turn that goes narrowly wide

      • 27: Agbinone levels for Palace, after a Liverpool mix-up

      • 30: The lead is quickly reclaimed for Liverpool via Morrison off the post

      • 34: Marsh restores parity for Palace after another Liverpool mistake

      • 40: Pilling puts the visitors ahead just before the break

      • HT: Palace 2-3 Liverpool

      • 52: Moulden makes a strong stop to deny Kone-Doherty

      • 55: Young clips the outside of the post for Liverpool

      • 58: Palace almost capitalise from a corner

      • 75: Umolu nets the third equaliser for Palace

      • 80: Grehan and Cardines come close to putting the hosts ahead

      • 90+5: Umolu and Marsh narrowly miss out on a chance to seal all three points

      • FT: Palace 3-3 Liverpool

      Just under a week on from their 3-1 win over Anderlecht in the Premier League International Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed Liverpool to Copers Cope for their final game of 2024.

      Head coach Darren Powell made four changes to the side which won against Anderlecht on Tuesday night, with Luke Browne, Jadan Raymond, Jemiah Umolu and Rob Holding returning in place of Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha, Mofe Jemide and Jesse Derry.

      The two sides effectively cancelled each other out in the opening 10 minutes. Louie Moulden was called into action as he charged out to stifle Trent Kone-Doherty as the last man, while two of Palace’s attempts were blocked.

      Kone-Doherty did put the visitors ahead a quarter of an hour in, capitalising on a Palace defensive mixup.

      It was almost two for the visitors halfway through the first-half, as captain Tom Hill received the ball on the turn and struck an effort just wide of the mark.

      Palace levelled just before the half-hour mark, with Rio Cardines pouncing on a misplaced Liverpool pass to find Zach Marsh on the edge of the box. He squared it to Asher Agbinone who made no mistake with a first-time finish.

      Just three minutes later Liverpool were back in front as Kieran Morrison finished with a well-taken strike off the post.

      Parity was quickly restored once again within a couple of minutes as Palace once again capitalised from a high press. A weak pass towards Tommy Pilling was pounced upon by Hindolo Mustapha and the ball fell kindly to Marsh who made no mistake to net his third goal in four games.

      Pilling quickly redeemed himself for his error with five minutes remaining in the first-half. He slid in to get on the end of Morrison’s ball across the box, and had his effort diverted it in fortunately off a Palace defender.

      After the break, Liverpool were in the ascendency and looked to bolster their lead. Moulden stood firm in the Palace goal, however, making a strong save to deny Kone-Doherty.

      Ranel Young clipped the outside of the post for Liverpool, while the Eagles’ best effort before the hour-mark was ruled out for offside.

      With just over 15 minutes remaining, Umolu capped off an incredible move from back to front to draw Palace level for the third time in the game.

      Mustapha carried it forward and found Raymond out on the left. He in turn slipped it through to Marsh who cut it back into the path of Umolu and the No. 9 rifled in a shot across the box for his 13th goal of the season.

      Palace now had the upper-hand and momentum was strongly in their favour in the closing stages. Captain Seán Grehan headed a corner from Raymond goalbound, though it was somehow kept out on the line by Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

      Cardines had an effort deflected out and over, while Marsh’s effort was parried away by Davies in stoppage time. Umolu had a last-gasp attempt at sealing all three points, though his strike hit the side netting.

      It finished 3-3 after four minutes of stoppage time, earning both sides a point. The result means Palace move up to 10th place, level on points with Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Cardines, Browne, Holding, Grehan, Reid, Raymond, Mustapha, Umolu, Marsh (Gibbard, 90+1), Agbinone (Rodney, HT).

      Subs not used: Sheridan, Izquierdo (GK), Grante.

      Liverpool: Davies (GK), Mabaya (Lucky, 77), Davidson, Pinnington, Jonas, Laffey (Balagizi, 69), Morrison, Hill, Young (Figueroa, 84), Pilling, Kone-Doherty (Kelly, 77).

      Sub not used: Misciur (GK).

