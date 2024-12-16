Report: Palace fight back three times to earn point v Liverpool

Summary
Four changes to side which won v Anderlecht
8: Moulden charges out to deny Kone-Doherty
14: Liverpool take the lead through Kone-Doherty
23: Liverpool’s captain Hill has an effort on the turn that goes narrowly wide
27: Agbinone levels for Palace, after a Liverpool mix-up
30: The lead is quickly reclaimed for Liverpool via Morrison off the post
34: Marsh restores parity for Palace after another Liverpool mistake
40: Pilling puts the visitors ahead just before the break
HT: Palace 2-3 Liverpool
52: Moulden makes a strong stop to deny Kone-Doherty
55: Young clips the outside of the post for Liverpool
58: Palace almost capitalise from a corner
75: Umolu nets the third equaliser for Palace
80: Grehan and Cardines come close to putting the hosts ahead
90+5: Umolu and Marsh narrowly miss out on a chance to seal all three points
FT: Palace 3-3 Liverpool