While injuries affected a number of our Academy stars over the festive period, a number of others enjoyed victories and landmarks, with goalkeeper Owen Goodman picking up his 10th league clean sheet of the season for AFC Wimbledon just after Christmas.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper made it 11 shut-outs for the season in an eye-catching 1-0 win over Gillingham on 30th December, whilst also helping his side to a win at Newport County – making six saves – and 1-1 draw at home to Swindon Town.

Those results saw the Dons climb as high as second in the table, prior to this weekend’s postponed game away to Fleetwood. Nevertheless, the Dons remain just two points off the automatic promotion spots in League Two, with a game in hand on the sides around them.

Elsewhere, fellow goalkeeper Joe Whitworth recorded his first professional goal involvement with an assist in Exeter City’s 1-2 loss to Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Whilst the Grecians have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, with one win over the festive period (3-1 at home to Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day), the goalkeeper did help his side take the lead against the Trotters on Saturday with a long kick which went right the way through for Demetri Mitchell to finish.

Watch Whitworth’s assist at 1:07 in the video player below.