Report: Sensational Derry volley secures point for 10-man Palace

A week on from their opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in a 10-goal thriller, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on home soil as they welcomed Southampton to Copers Cope.

Rob Quinn made two changes to his side which faced Spurs, with Sean Somade and Charlie Walker-Smith coming in for Joshua Muwana and Matteo Dashi.

David Obou continued in the side with special dispensation from the Premier League, as part of his recovery from a lengthy injury that ruled him out for almost all of last season.

The young Eagles were on top in the opening exchanges, pressing from the front and winning the ball back in dangerous positions, though they couldn’t quite work an opportunity to test Khiani Shombe in the Saints goal.

Palace did have the ball in the back of the net halfway through the first-half, as Obou’s shot inside the box deflected in off of Benjamin Casey, but the forward was in an offside position.

Jesse Derry and Casey both tested Shombe, with the former seeing an effort turned behind for a corner and the latter managing to just hit it over from about four-yards out under immense pressure.

Southampton had chances of their own with 10 minutes to go in the half, though the Palace defence stood firm to withstand a succession of corners and shots on goal.

Marcus Hill made an outstanding stop to deny Sufianu Dibaga, charging out to the edge of his box and getting a hand to the forward’s effort.