Report: Sensational Derry volley secures point for 10-man Palace

The two sides would’ve gone into the break rueing their opportunities to open the scoring, but when they came out in the pouring rain for the second-half it was the Saints who managed to find that elusive opener.
Joshua Pitts pounced on a loose ball in the Palace final third and managed to work his way into the box, finishing on his left foot to give the visitors the lead.
Quinn and his side had it all to do after going a goal down and they were handed another blow as George King unfortunately received his marching orders for a second bookable offence halfway through the second-half.
The young Eagles persevered despite the man advantage for the visitors and managed to draw level with a spectacular goal from Derry. The ball was kept alive following the second phase of a corner and Cowin floated it back in towards an unmarked Derry inside the box.
In space, he managed to pull off a spectacular acrobatic volley, smashing it past a helpless Shombe in the Saints goal.
Momentum remarkably swung in Palace’s favour after levelling, with a comeback potentially looking on the cards, though they couldn’t fashion a clear opportunity at a second goal.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men as the game trickled into stoppage time, with Max Fry being issued a second yellow for a second bookable offence in bringing down Casey on a breakaway.
In the last moments of stoppage time, Freddie Cowin displayed great composure to clear Pitts’ tame effort on the goalline - securing a hard-earned point for Palace.
Attention now turns to the U18 Premier League Cup for Rob Quinn’s side, as they take on Birmingham City on Wednesday. You can watch this game LIVE on Palace TV+ - click HERE for more info.
Saints: Shombe (GK), Adjei-Afriye, Dobson-Ventura (Matthews, 80), Fry, Goremusandu, McMullan, Pitts, Martin, Oyekunle, Gathercole (Emsden-James, 90+2), Dibaga (Bassega, 84).
Subs not used: Upstell (GK), Quartey.
Palace: Hill (GK), King, Somade (Muwana, 67), Walker-Smith, Whyte, Williams, Adams-Collman, Cowin, Derry (Lameiras, 88), Casey, Obou (Dashi, 75).
Subs not used: Mason (GK), Redhead.