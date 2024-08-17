Report: U18s begin with defeat at Tottenham

U18s head coach Rob Quinn named U21 player David Obou in the line-up for their season opener away at Tottenham in the Premier League south. Obou was given a special exemption by the league after missingthe last two seasons through injury.

The Eagles struck the first blow in the 13th minute after a tussle between Obou and Junai Byfield in the box forced the referees hand. Obou was subsequently embraced by his teammates after he sent Sam Archer the wrong way from the resulting spot kick.

Tottenham swiftly reacted a few minutes later after Miracle Adewole’s positive run and cross was flicked byMarcus Hill onto a helpless Tyler Whyte and into the net with Whyte unable to do anything to avert his unfortunate fate.

Spurs had considerable joy down Palace’s left flank and after finding himself in acres of space, danger manHerbie James finished with aplomb with a reversed finish from the edge of the box.

Five minutes before the half time whistle, Jesse Derry equalised for the Eagles after he received a pass fromManeo Dashi and finished calmly into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

After an eventful first half, going into the second, Spurs took the impetus as Williams-Barnett became the games fifth different scorer in the 52nd minute, giving Spurs the lead after drilling a brilliant effort into the bottom left corner after capitalising on Palace’s sluggishness on the ball.

Entering the game’s last quarter, spurs doubled their lead after a low driven free kick by Barnett went through the bodies before being met by Ellis Lehane who adjusted his body to expertly finish past the Palace keeper.

With 18 minutes left to play, Lehan doubled his tally and scored Spurs’ fifth of the game as he converted from the spot kick after Josh Muwana brought down Reiss Elliott-Parris, clipping his heels in the box. Spurs now led by five goals to two, a score line mirrored in the same fixture last season.

Ten minutes later, after being caught in possession again. Williams-Barnett sold his defender a dummy and secured his brace with a dinked finish over a helplessHill.

A few minutes later the games third penalty was awarded as Casey was brought down by Hardy. Dashitook the resulting spot kick scoring Palace’s secondpenalty of the game. Meanwhile, Spurs were reduced to ten men as Malachi Hardy was given his marching order after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.

In the dying moments of the game, Lehane was denied a hat-trick minute after his low shot was saved by Hill.

However, Derry restored some minimal hope scoring his second, the Eagle’s 4th and the games 10th goal calmly guiding a side footed finish past Tottenham keeper after being assisted by Caleb Redhead.

Quinn’s men came close to adding a fifth and completing an unlikely comeback but Dashi’s deep free kick was not met by any meaningful contact.