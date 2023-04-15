Live Build-up: Eagles aim for three wins in a row at Southampton

Welcome to St Mary's Stadium!

13:00

Good afternoon Palace fans, and welcome to St Mary's Stadium for this afternoon's Premier League match-up between the Eagles and Southampton!

After a difficult start to the year, Palace will be looking to build on two simply outstanding performances against Leicester and Leeds, and make it three top-flight league wins in a row against the competition's bottom-of-the-table side today.

But as manager Roy Hodgson so aptly said at his pre-match press conference: “When it's gone so well for you, one is entitled to allow oneself and the players a little bit of joy in their life, and the feeling of not only satisfaction, but even pride in what they’ve done.

“Nobody here, working at Palace, is being carried away by the result. It was a good result after a good performance, and that’s the ideal scenario as a manager – but we know that this is a new day, and everything starts from scratch."

Confident, but grounded. Energetic, but determined. Let's keep channeling this feeling in the right ways.

Kick-off is at 15:00 BST, with teams announced at 14:00 and all the build-up you could possibly need on this page beforehand.

Come on Palace!