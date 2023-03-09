No Premier League stadium generates an atmosphere like Selhurst Park – and that certainly includes Christmas parties! Elevate your event to be the highlight of your colleagues’, friends’ and families’ festive seasons, by serving them the south London party they’ll talk about for years.
Whether you’re planning a high-end event for colleagues, family and friends, or you’re just looking to get everyone together to dine, drink and dance the night away, Selhurst Park has the flexibility to accommodate every type of Christmas party.
We have five unique spaces for you to choose from which can accommodate up to 220 guests, but can also generate a memorable atmosphere for smaller groups looking to toast the season.
Everyone knows food is one of the most important parts of Christmas time, and here at Selhurst Park, it's no different! Work with our in-house catering team to create your perfect festive menu.