Take advantage of the warm summer and bring your event al fresco to Selhurst Park’s incredible outdoor Fanzone, where you can replicate the buzz and thrill of a Crystal Palace matchday by making use of its range of backdrops, outdoor bars and other facilities.
This spacious, private area features a number of outdoor tables and benches, as well as an enormous big screen for you and your guests’ entertainment.
The Fanzone also features areas with artificial grass and hard ground, as well as a number of drinking and catering options – including that must-have summer barbecue!
A hive of activity on a matchday, the Fanzone offers plenty of outdoor space for large-scale events, making it an ideal location for summer festivities, celebrations, outdoor exhibitions – and more.