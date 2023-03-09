Selhurst Park
Weddings

We understand how important your special day is - and that's why, at Selhurst Park, you have the option to design your own luxury wedding package to cater for all of your needs, wants and expectations, ensuring you have the most memorable day with us.

Plan your perfect celebration

From smaller, intimate wedding, to larger affairs with friend and family, our catering team will ensure your taste buds are enticed by a delicious variety of menus, with all of our food cooked in-house.

With three of our lounges licensed to host civil marriages and partnerships, including The Boardroom, Speroni's Restaurant, and our Home Dressing Room, our experienced events team will be with you every step of the way, helping you to plan both the big decisions and the smaller details.

From £65pp inc VAT

  • Flexible room hire
  • Three-course set menu
  • Glass of wine with dinner
  • Fresh tea and coffee served with dessert
  • Glass of prosecco for a toast
  • Convenient on-site parking for you and your guests
  • Personalised picture backdrops/slideshows

Minimum numbers apply.

THREE-COURSE SET MENU
We’re here to help

It’s key to us that you can focus on the most important part of your wedding: enjoying it.

Our experienced Events team will help you with planning and delivering your celebration from start to finish – whether that’s selecting your room layout, decorating your space, or so much more!

Flexible fine dining

Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.

Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.

RECOMMENDED SPACES

Speroni's Restaurant

Stanley Stephenson Lounge

The Boardroom

