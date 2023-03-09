We understand how important your special day is - and that's why, at Selhurst Park, you have the option to design your own luxury wedding package to cater for all of your needs, wants and expectations, ensuring you have the most memorable day with us.
From smaller, intimate wedding, to larger affairs with friend and family, our catering team will ensure your taste buds are enticed by a delicious variety of menus, with all of our food cooked in-house.
With three of our lounges licensed to host civil marriages and partnerships, including The Boardroom, Speroni's Restaurant, and our Home Dressing Room, our experienced events team will be with you every step of the way, helping you to plan both the big decisions and the smaller details.
Minimum numbers apply.
It’s key to us that you can focus on the most important part of your wedding: enjoying it.
Our experienced Events team will help you with planning and delivering your celebration from start to finish – whether that’s selecting your room layout, decorating your space, or so much more!
Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.
Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.