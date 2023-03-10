Selhurst Park
Selhurst Park’s largest event space is its most flexible, presenting a modern, relaxed atmosphere suitable for hosting a wide range of different events. Situated on the ground floor, right at the heart of Selhurst Park’s iconic Main Stand, the ambience of the Glaziers Lounge is light, spacious and inviting.

Key Features

  • Private bar
  • Modern integrated sound system
  • Disabled access
  • Customisable TV screens
  • Cloakroom

Capacities

  • Standing: 220 guests
  • Seated: 180 guests
  • Dinner and Dance: 150 guests
  • Theatre: 200 guests
  • Classroom: 150 guests
  • Cabaret: 100 guests
A large, fully accessible space

The large Glaziers Lounge is a versatile event room, popular for its plentiful integrated seating, vast floor space, exclusive private bar, and distinct private Lounge entrance.

Fully accessible to all guests via the ground floor, the Glaziers Lounge boasts light, and natural furnishings throughout.

Convenient lay-out

The unique shape of the Lounge lends itself well to conferences, networking events and exhibitions, with a number of wall-mounted displays easily facilitating presentations and slideshows.

A large cut-out area at the rear of the room offers a convenient space to host refreshment options, while a large amount of stylish seating affords guests the chance to relax and feel at home.

Space dimensions

  • Length: 23m x Width: 16.5m
  • Height: 2.17m
  • Total: 253 sqm
