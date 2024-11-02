Skip navigation
U18 Premier League
Sobha Realty Training Centre
Arsenal U18
1
1
Crystal Palace U18
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Leicester City U18
(H)
U18 Premier League
Bodymoor Heath Training Ground
Aston Villa U18
(A)
3
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
0
6
LOSS
Fulham U18
(H)
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
4
2
WIN
Norwich City U18
(H)
U18 Premier League
Bearwood Park Training Ground
Reading U18
(A)
0
3
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Southampton U18
(H)
U18 Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre
Tottenham Hotspur U18
(A)
6
4
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
