      • U18
      • U18 Premier League
      • 25/26
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      FULFulham U18
      2
      2
      0
      0
      6
      1
      +5
      6
      2
      ARSArsenal U18
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      3
      +2
      6
      3
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      0
      +5
      4
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      5
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      10
      4
      +6
      3
      6
      CHEChelsea U18
      1
      1
      0
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      3
      7
      ASTAston Villa U18
      1
      1
      0
      0
      2
      0
      +2
      3
      8
      LEILeicester City U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      3
      +1
      3
      9
      SOUSouthampton U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      3
      +1
      3
      10
      REAReading U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      3
      5
      -2
      1
      11
      WESWest Ham United U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      3
      -2
      1
      12
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      -2
      1
      13
      BIRBirmingham City U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      9
      -8
      1
      14
      NORNorwich City U18
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      4
      -3
      0
      15
      IPSIpswich Town U18
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      9
      -9
      0