Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
Login / Sign up
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Men
Women
U23
U21
U18
U18
25/26
24/25
23/24
22/23
21/22
20/21
25/26
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone
U18 Premier League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
2
4
Chelsea U18
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
//
The Knighthead Training and Academy Grounds
Birmingham City U18
(A)
0
8
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre