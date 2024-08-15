Gejl said: "I’m so excited, I’ve heard so many good things about the club. It’s a massive club, so professional and there's good people around here.

“I’ve heard such good things about the facilities, the people around the club and to play in the best league in England is another thing that made me want to come here.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams also added: “Millie is another welcome addition to our side in this summer transfer window. Her experience and winning mentality will help us push on in our first-ever WSL campaign.”

