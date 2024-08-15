The 24-year-old becomes the side’s sixth addition in this window, joining Jorja Fox, Ashleigh Weerden, Katrine Veje, Shae Yañez and Indiah-Paige Riley
She began her career in her native Denmark, playing for Varde IF, KoldingQ, Brøndby IF and BK Häcken before moving to the United States to feature for North Carolina Courage. She then spent the latter half of last season on loan at Montpellier, where she made seven appearances.
The forward won multiple accolades in Denmark, including the Danish Women’s League title in 2019 with Brøndby in 2019, as well as the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup in Carolina.