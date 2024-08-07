The exciting forward has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal, having made the switch from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Riley, who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, began her professional career with A-League side Brisbane Roar.

The electric winger went on to make 20 appearances across a two-year spell with Brisbane as a teenager, before transferring to Danish side Fortuna Hjørring.

The 22-year-old netted eight goals in 63 appearances during a two-and-a-half year spell in Denmark before making a brief return to Brisbane Roar. She then went on to spend the 2023/24 campaign with Dutch side PSV.

Riley pledged her international allegiance to New Zealand in 2022 and went onto make her debut against Mexico in the September of that year, representing the Football Ferns at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in both her home nations of Australia and New Zealand.

Riley now becomes Palace’s third signing of the summer window after Katrine Veje and Shae Yañez.

On joining, Riley said: "I'm super excited. I can't wait to meet everyone, and I'm just in awe of these facilities. They're amazing and I can't wait to use them!

"It's always been a dream of mine to play in the WSL and to do it here with Crystal Palace, I'm so excited.

"It'll really help me take that next step in my career and keep on improving, because I'm still quite young, and there's still a lot of improving to go."

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “We’re excited to be working with Indiah-Paige, who has a bright career ahead of her.

“She’s an exciting young forward and we’re looking forward to watching her excel with us in the Women’s Super League.”

