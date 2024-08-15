Upon signing Fox said: “I’m really excited to be joining Crystal Palace. It’s a great club and I’ve followed them through the Women’s Championship and saw how well they did last season.

“I’m excited to be a part of the club and compete in the WSL this season. I’ve played under Laura Kaminski before, and I love the way she plays, trains and I’m really excited to be back under her playing style.”

Head coach Laura Kaminski added: “Knowing Jorja’s attitude, she’s driven to be the best player that she can be. I’m really looking forward to seeing her performances in a Palace shirt this season and I know she can fulfil her potential here at the club.”

