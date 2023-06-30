The Eagles will begin the 23/24 campaign with an away match against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, 12th August, before welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th August.

Ahead of domestic football’s return, let’s look back at some of Palace’s finest hours – with the latest packed with thrills and spills…

New names

A busy summer for Palace saw the squad transformed, with long-serving players like Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Connor Wickham, James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey, Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho leaving the club.

In came a young group of players ready to light up Selhurst Park: Michael Olise from Reading, Marc Guéhi from Chelsea, Joachim Andersen from Lyon, Odsonne Edouard from Celtic and Will Hughes from Watford, as well as Conor Gallagher on loan.